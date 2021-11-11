Delivery Hero Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates; Guidance Raised to Upper End of Range
(PLX AI) – Q3 segment revenue EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,521 millionQ3 GMV EUR 9,600 million vs. estimate EUR 9,200 millionDuring the full quarter, the Company processed an unprecedented 791 million orders ( 52% YoY)Delivery Hero Moved …
Delivery Hero Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Q3 segment revenue EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,521 million
- Q3 GMV EUR 9,600 million vs. estimate EUR 9,200 million
- During the full quarter, the Company processed an unprecedented 791 million orders (+52% YoY)
- Delivery Hero Moved full-year 2021 GMV and total segment revenue guidance to the upper end of the previously announced range
- Outlook for 2021 now further moved to the upper end of EUR 33 to 35 billion GMV and the total segment revenue adjusted to the upper end of EUR 6.4 to 6.7 billion
- The expected adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin confirms at around -2%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0