MLP Gives 2022 Forecast for EBIT Rising to EUR 75-85 Million (PLX AI) – MLP says confirms its planning, based on which EBIT is likely to rise to around EUR 75 to 85 million by the end of 2022. "We are carrying forward the momentum from the first nine months into the important closing quarter. MLP will also … (PLX AI) – MLP says confirms its planning, based on which EBIT is likely to rise to around EUR 75 to 85 million by the end of 2022.

"We are carrying forward the momentum from the first nine months into the important closing quarter. MLP will also record strong earnings in 2021, whereby the remaining weeks of the year will be crucial in terms of the concrete figure. However, we are anticipating lower performance fees in comparison with the closing quarter in the previous year," comments Reinhard Loose, Chief Financial Officer

"In addition to this, our growth levers are continuing to develop as planned and we are on track to hit our 2022 targets," CFO says



