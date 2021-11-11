Elanders Buys 80% of Bergen Shippers for $124 Million
(PLX AI) – Elanders will acquire 80 percent of Bergen Shippers for USD 124 million.Bergen Shippers operates under the name Bergen Logistics and is specialized in contract logistics services for the customer segment Fashion & LifestyleThe company had …
Elanders Shs(B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Elanders will acquire 80 percent of Bergen Shippers for USD 124 million.
- Bergen Shippers operates under the name Bergen Logistics and is specialized in contract logistics services for the customer segment Fashion & Lifestyle
- The company had net sales of USD 82 million in 2020 and net sales for the full year 2021 are expected to be around USD 102 million
- Forecasted adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 is around USD 15 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0