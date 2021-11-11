ALK-Abello Raises Outlook After Q3 Earnings Much Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello raises full-year outlook after third-quarter earnings were much better than expected. EBITDA rose 114% largely on the strong sales growth and improved gross margin, while R&D and sales and marketing costs increased as planned, … (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello raises full-year outlook after third-quarter earnings were much better than expected.

EBITDA rose 114% largely on the strong sales growth and improved gross margin, while R&D and sales and marketing costs increased as planned, the company said

Revenue for the year is now expected to grow 11-12% in local currencies (previously: 10-12)

EBITDA is now expected to increase to DKK 500-550 million (previously: 450-500) with a gross margin improvement over last year of ~2 p.p. (previously: 1-2 p.p.)

ALK still expects an unchanged increase in R&D expenses and a gradual normalisation of sales and marketing activities compared to last year, which was affected by COVID

Free cash flow is now expected to be positive at ~DKK 200 million (previously: ~minus 100) mainly reflecting the revised earnings outlook and timing of repayment of accrued rebates



