Angle PLC Announces Parsortix System Showcased at NCRI Festival

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that a poster presentation showcasing the Parsortix® system was presented yesterday at the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Festival, being held 8-12 November 2021. The poster showcases findings from a Barts Cancer Institute study in metastatic prostate cancer which undertook circulating tumour cell (CTC) analysis to evaluate docetaxel drug treatment response and resistance markers.

Longitudinal CTC sampling was performed using the Parsortix system in 56 patients. The samples were taken before patients started docetaxel treatment, during treatment, and after completing all doses over a period of 6-8 months. A total of 205 CTC samples were analysed for changes in CTC number, phenotype, and mRNA gene expression.

Multiplex qPCR analysis, using a custom designed 32 gene panel of CTC mRNA revealed that patients with disease progression who have worse predicted survival rates had high expression of the KLK2 gene at each blood collection time point and that this was significantly more predictive than the current standard of care for assessing the likelihood of progression, which is based on blood PSA levels. These findings are significant as they highlight KLK2 as a possible alternative and a better biomarker for prostate cancer prognosis.

This study concludes that longitudinal analysis of CTCs isolated using the Parsortix system can predict whether a patient is resistant or developing resistance to treatment with docetaxel. As such, it could be used as an early biomarker for treatment response. Study findings could enable doctors to detect early on, and without invasive procedures, if a treatment is working and switch to alternatives if it is not.

Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer in men and accounts for 13% of all new cancer cases in the United States. In 2021, the National Cancer Institute estimates that there will be 248,500 new cases in the United States with an additional 3.2 million men living with the disease. The current standard of care, transrectal ultrasound-guided prostate tissue biopsy, is an invasive procedure associated with clinical complications where 32% of patients will experience moderate side effects and 1.4% of patients experience major complications. This includes post-biopsy sepsis in 2-5% of cases with up to 25% requiring admission to ICU. Liquid biopsy offers the potential for safe, cost-effective longitudinal monitoring of tumour evolution and disease progression to track mutations responsible for therapy resistance and identify biomarkers for targeted treatment selection.