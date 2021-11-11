ProPhotonix Announces Merger Agreement

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

RECOMMENDED CONDITIONAL CASH ACQUISITION

of

ProPhotonix Limited ("ProPhotonix" or the "Company")

by Exaktera, LLC ("Exaktera")

through its wholly owned subsidiary PPL Merger Sub Inc. ("Merger Sub")

to be effected under the terms of a merger agreement by and among ProPhotonix, Exaktera and Merger Sub

Proposed Cancellation from Trading on AIM

Related Party Transaction

ProPhotonix, a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended acquisition ("Acquisition") under which Exaktera will, subject to stockholder approval, acquire all of the outstanding shares of ProPhotonix ("Company Common Stock") for an aggregate consideration of approximately $11,600,000 (which equates to £8,700,000 as of the date of the Merger Agreement, as defined below) in cash (or $0.117 per share) pursuant to the terms of an agreement and plan of merger entered into on 10 November 2021 between ProPhotonix, Exaktera, Merger Sub and others (the "Merger Agreement"). All amounts shown in Pounds Sterling (£) are based on the closing foreign currency rate as at 10 November 2021.

Exaktera was founded by Union Park Capital ("Union Park") to act as a holding company for a group of companies Union Park is building in the high-precision OEM market.

The ProPhotonix Board of Directors (the "Board") unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and has recommended that the Stockholders vote in favour of adoption of the Merger Agreement. As described in greater detail below, this transaction will require the approval of Stockholders at the Stockholders Meeting of the Company to be held on 15 December 2021 as described below. At the same time, and conditional upon the successful approval of the Merger Agreement, the Company is also seeking Stockholder approval for the proposed cancellation of the Company's common stock from trading on AIM, a market of the London Stock Exchange. Further details of which, including a timetable of principal events, are set out below.