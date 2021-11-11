Vitesco Sees FY Revenue EUR 8.2-8.4 Billion, Adj. EBIT Margin 1.5-1.7%
(PLX AI) – Vitesco Q3 revenue EUR 1.9 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.92 billion.Q3 adj. EBIT EUR 22.8 million vs. estimate EUR 16 millionQ3 order intake EUR 2.6 billionOutlook for the full year 2021: Group revenues of EUR 8.2-8.4 billion (2020: EUR 8.0 …
- (PLX AI) – Vitesco Q3 revenue EUR 1.9 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.92 billion.
- Q3 adj. EBIT EUR 22.8 million vs. estimate EUR 16 million
- Q3 order intake EUR 2.6 billion
- Outlook for the full year 2021: Group revenues of EUR 8.2-8.4 billion (2020: EUR 8.0 billion)
- Adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 1.5 to 1.7 percent
- Free cash flow expected to be between EUR 70-120 million
- Vitesco Technologies expects the market environment to remain challenging in the fourth quarter
- Persistent semiconductor supply shortages will continue to result in higher material and logistics costs
- Missing parts may also lead to short-term demand adjustments and production standstills
- Against this backdrop, the global automotive market is unlikely to reach the sales levels of the fourth quarter 2020, the company said
