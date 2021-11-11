Invitation to Linkfire (“LINKFI”) Q3 Report 2021 Webcast with Teleconference

Linkfire's Q3 report 2021 will be published in English and available on: https://investors.linkfire.com/

The world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries Linkfire A/S plans to publish its Q3 report 2021 on Thursday 18 November, at 8.00 CET. A webcast with teleconference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Webcast with teleconference:

18 November, 2021 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://investors.linkfire.com/ after the webcast with teleconference.

Speakers:

Lars Ettrup, CEO

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Link to webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/linkfire-q3-2021

Dial-in number for teleconference:

DK: +4578150110

SE: +46850558365

UK: +443333009266

US: +16467224956

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 50,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has 68 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-11-11 8.30 CET.

Invitation to Linkfire ("LINKFI") Q3 report 2021 webcast with teleconference

