checkAd

Invitation to Linkfire (“LINKFI”) Q3 Report 2021 Webcast with Teleconference

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)The world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries Linkfire A/S plans to publish its Q3 report 2021 on Thursday 18 November, at 8.00 CET. A …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

The world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries Linkfire A/S plans to publish its Q3 report 2021 on Thursday 18 November, at 8.00 CET. A webcast with teleconference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Linkfire's Q3 report 2021 will be published in English and available on:
https://investors.linkfire.com/

Webcast with teleconference:
18 November, 2021 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://investors.linkfire.com/ after the webcast with teleconference.

Speakers:
Lars Ettrup, CEO
Tobias Demuth, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/linkfire-q3-2021

Dial-in number for teleconference:
DK: +4578150110
SE: +46850558365
UK: +443333009266
US: +16467224956

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S
Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 50,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has 68 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-11-11 8.30 CET.

Attachments

Invitation to Linkfire ("LINKFI") Q3 report 2021 webcast with teleconference

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672319/Invitation-to-Linkfire-LINKFI-Q3-Rep ...

Linkfire Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
11.11.2021, 08:50  |  15   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to Linkfire (“LINKFI”) Q3 Report 2021 Webcast with Teleconference COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)The world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries Linkfire A/S plans to publish its Q3 report 2021 on Thursday 18 November, at 8.00 CET. A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Granite Creek Copper Retains SGS for 43-101 Mineral Resource Update on Carmacks Deposit in Yukon, ...
Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
MetaCap Inc. Acquires MCAP Technologies LLC, a Financial Technology Software Developer and Leading ...
NuRAN Provides Corporate Update
Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Launches New Offering and Education Initiatives for Diabetes ...
Eagle Plains Executes Option with Aben Resources on Slocan Graphite
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Exercise of Share Options
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Titel
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...