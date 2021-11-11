Clarification Regarding Bambuser's Issuance of Warrants
At the request of Nasdaq and with reference to an earlier press release, communicated on November 5, 2021, Bambuser AB clarifies that the issue of warrants to Accelerator Investments LLC is made in light of Bambuser's participation in the 2021 Disney Accelerator program, which has previously been communicated on July 26, 2021.
Accelerator Investments LLC is a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company.
About Bambuser
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.
