Clarification regarding Bambuser's issuance of warrants

At the request of Nasdaq and with reference to an earlier press release, communicated on November 5, 2021, Bambuser AB clarifies that the issue of warrants to Accelerator Investments LLC is made in light of Bambuser's participation in the 2021 Disney Accelerator program, which has previously been communicated on July 26, 2021.

Accelerator Investments LLC is a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company.