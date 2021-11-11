Leroy Seafood Expected to Fall After Earnings Miss Expectations
(PLX AI) – Leroy Seafood shares are likely to fall today after earnings missed expectations, analysts said. Q3 adjusted EBIT was NOK 579 million, below consensus of NOK 667 million, even as revenue topped estimatesThe miss was driven by negative …
- Q3 adjusted EBIT was NOK 579 million, below consensus of NOK 667 million, even as revenue topped estimates
- The miss was driven by negative deviations in all segments, Carnegie said
- The harvest volume guidance for next year was also 5% below consensus: Carnegie
- Farming is soft, while costs in the North region are higher than previously guided, SEB said
