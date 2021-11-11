Commerzbank Has 70% Upside in Bull Case, Morgan Stanley Says in Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Commerzbank has up to 70% upside in a bull case scenario, analysts at Morgan Stanley said, upgrading the German bank to overweight from equal weight.Price target raised to EUR 8.90 from EUR 7.60With the restructuring currently taking …
