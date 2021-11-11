checkAd

Commerzbank Has 70% Upside in Bull Case, Morgan Stanley Says in Upgrade

(PLX AI) – Commerzbank has up to 70% upside in a bull case scenario, analysts at Morgan Stanley said, upgrading the German bank to overweight from equal weight.Price target raised to EUR 8.90 from EUR 7.60With the restructuring currently taking …

  • Price target raised to EUR 8.90 from EUR 7.60
  • With the restructuring currently taking place, Commerzbank's revenue outlook is markedly better, also benefitting from rate hikes in Poland, the analysts said
  • While the bank lagged peers by 20% this year, there is a re-rating potential and a short-term opportunity, Morgan Stanley said
Autor: PLX AI
11.11.2021   

Disclaimer

