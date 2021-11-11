Hafnia Buys Chemical Tankers Inc in All-Share Deal (PLX AI) – Hafnia to acquire all outstanding shares in Chemical Tankers Inc.CTI's shareholders will receive shares in Hafnia representing 21.5% of the outstanding shares in the combined entityHafnia taking over control of CTI's fleet of 32 modern … (PLX AI) – Hafnia to acquire all outstanding shares in Chemical Tankers Inc.

CTI's shareholders will receive shares in Hafnia representing 21.5% of the outstanding shares in the combined entity

Hafnia taking over control of CTI's fleet of 32 modern and fuel-efficient IMO II product/chemical tankers

Following the Transaction, and based on the current shareholding in CTI, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management will hold 20.4% of the shares in the combined entity

Following the Transaction, Hafnia will operate a fleet of 233 product and chemical tankers, making it the world's largest operator in the product and chemical tanker segment



Hafnia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Hafnia Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 11.11.2021, 09:11 | | 20 0 | 0 11.11.2021, 09:11 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer