ALK-Abello Rises 4.5% After Strong Earnings, Outlook Upgrade
(PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares rose more than 4% in early trading after the company reported earnings that beat consensus and raised outlook for the year.After EBITDA rose more than 100% in Q3, the company lifted revenue growth, gross margin and …
Alk-Abello (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares rose more than 4% in early trading after the company reported earnings that beat consensus and raised outlook for the year.
- After EBITDA rose more than 100% in Q3, the company lifted revenue growth, gross margin and EBITDA outlook for the year
- The Q3 results were stellar, with strong numbers driven by the right items, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0