Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade

(PLX AI) – Hochtief shares rose 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform. Price target raised to EUR 72 from EUR 67The 6.5% share buyback Hochtief announced recently indicates management is more …

  • (PLX AI) – Hochtief shares rose 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform.
  • Price target raised to EUR 72 from EUR 67
  • The 6.5% share buyback Hochtief announced recently indicates management is more confident in execution and free cash flow generation, BofA said
