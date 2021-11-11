Beiersdorf Share Slide Is Overdone, Bank of America Says, Upgrading to Buy
(PLX AI) – Beiersdorf's recent share price decline of some 15% is overdone, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral.Price target lifted to EUR 115 from EUR 103Beiersdorf should gradually narrow the considerable …
- Price target lifted to EUR 115 from EUR 103
- Beiersdorf should gradually narrow the considerable margin gap to peers without compromising on brand support, resulting in best-in-class earnings growth, BofA said
- The stock is one of BofA's top picks heading into 2022
