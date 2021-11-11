Calliditas Falls 9% After SEB Downgrades Urging Caution
(PLX AI) – Calliditas shares fell 9% after SEB cut the stock to hold from buy, turning more cautious.Price target cut to SEK 75 from SEK 145An unfavorable distribution deal, a poorly timed capital raise, and the decisions of both the FDA and EMA to …
- Price target cut to SEK 75 from SEK 145
- An unfavorable distribution deal, a poorly timed capital raise, and the decisions of both the FDA and EMA to assess Nefecon in a standard review, instead of the earlier Priority/Accelerated review have flipped our previously optimistic view to one of caution, SEB said
- Now there is significant risk across a range of issues: SEB
