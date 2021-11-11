Mowi Falls 2% After Nordea Cuts to Hold
(PLX AI) – Mowi shares fell 2% after Nordea analysts cut the stock to hold from buy.The 2022 harvest guidance of 460,000 tonnes is 2% below consensus due to lower volumes in Canada, Nordea saidMowi will be a relative winner when the food service …
- (PLX AI) – Mowi shares fell 2% after Nordea analysts cut the stock to hold from buy.
- The 2022 harvest guidance of 460,000 tonnes is 2% below consensus due to lower volumes in Canada, Nordea said
- Mowi will be a relative winner when the food service segment rebounds, but the company is likely to see short-term headwinds from cost inflation, while the valuation is stretched, Nordea said
- The analysts have a fair value of NOK 250 on the stock; it is trading at NOK 235.50 currently
