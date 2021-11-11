Ørsted, BASF Sign 25-Year Offshore Wind Power Purchase Agreement
(PLX AI) – Ørsted and BASF sign a 25-year offshore wind power purchase agreement in GermanyBASF will offtake the output of 186 megawatts from Ørsted’s planned Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind FarmCompany says it is the longest CPPA for offshore wind …
