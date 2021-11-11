checkAd

EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Australian Venue Co.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a 5 year contract with Australian Venue Co. Pty Ltd ("AVC") to deliver a range of customer …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a 5 year contract with Australian Venue Co. Pty Ltd ("AVC") to deliver a range of customer experience, loyalty and payment solutions to AVC's large and growing national customer base.

Foto: Accesswire

AVC owns and operates over 170+ of Australia's leading and best loved entertainment and gaming venues, pubs, bars restaurants and spectacular event spaces. From landmark institutions to local hot spots, you will find AVC establishments in leading cities, suburbs and regional towns across Australia.

EONX will deliver the end-to-end AVC digital customer experience application (app) which is designed to influence customer spending behavior, increase revenue, improve retention and power real-time customer loyalty. Customers will earn points from their spending activity that can be redeemable on personalized offers and rewards within the AVC ecosystem.

EONX will receive an implementation fee of $500,000 paid once off, plus a license fee based on the number of AVC members registered to the app. For the term, the minimum license fee is calculated at $1,750,000, scaling to a maximum of $3,500,000 based on registered members. EonX will also be paid for all bespoke technical solutions provided to AVC in order to further enhance the app's reach and evolution. Post the initial term, upon renewal, EonX will charge an annual fee of a minimum of $350,000, and up to $700,000, based on registered member numbers annually.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said "Australian Venue Co are leaders in the Australian hospitality, gaming and entertainment sector, and we are excited to partner with AVC in delivering a best in class customer experience, loyalty and payments platform for their customers. With this sector set to erupt post Covid-19 restrictions, we are proud to support the safe return of patrons into venues and to see some heartfelt smiles across the hospitality and entertainment industry across the country".

About EONX
EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"
Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:

Andrew Kallen
Chief Executive Officer
EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776
Email:investors@eonx.com
Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672321/EonX-Technologies-Inc-Signs-Australi ...

EonX Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
11.11.2021, 10:20  |  15   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Australian Venue Co. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a 5 year contract with Australian Venue Co. Pty Ltd ("AVC") to deliver a range of customer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Exercise of Share Options
Granite Creek Copper Retains SGS for 43-101 Mineral Resource Update on Carmacks Deposit in Yukon, ...
Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
MetaCap Inc. Acquires MCAP Technologies LLC, a Financial Technology Software Developer and Leading ...
NuRAN Provides Corporate Update
Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Launches New Offering and Education Initiatives for Diabetes ...
Eagle Plains Executes Option with Aben Resources on Slocan Graphite
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Titel
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...