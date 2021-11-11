Buy Coloplast After Atos Medical Acquisition, Says Kepler Cheuvreux
(PLX AI) – Investors should buy Coloplast shares as the Atos Medical acquisition fits perfectly from both a business - and business-culture perspective, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Kepler previously rated Coloplast holdPrice target raised to …
- (PLX AI) – Investors should buy Coloplast shares as the Atos Medical acquisition fits perfectly from both a business - and business-culture perspective, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- Kepler previously rated Coloplast hold
- Price target raised to DKK 1,300 from DKK 1,150
- Coloplast is entering another high-growth market with Atos Medical, and the business integration from Q2 bridges the time until data from clinical studies and new launches, Kepler said
- Shares rose 2% today
