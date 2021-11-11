FLSmidth Tops Nordic Blue Chips After EBITA Beats Consensus by 30%
(PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares gained more than 9%, the most among Nordic blue chips, after third-quarter earnings beat consensus by 30% on the EBITA level.Orders were higher than expected in both mining and cement unitsMargins were higher than …
- Orders were higher than expected in both mining and cement units
- Margins were higher than expected
- Outlook was unchanged for the year
- Faster-than-expected mining capex expansion could be a key upside risk for FLSmidth, traders said
