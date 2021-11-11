Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Deal with Maersk Reduces EBIT Margin Risk, Kepler Cheuvreux Says (PLX AI) – Vestas cooperation agreement with Maersk will reduce the wind turbine maker's EBIT margin risk, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Vestas announced yesterday a strategic partnership with Maersk on all containerised transport, securing …



