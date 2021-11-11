Vestas Deal with Maersk Reduces EBIT Margin Risk, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
(PLX AI) – Vestas cooperation agreement with Maersk will reduce the wind turbine maker's EBIT margin risk, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Vestas announced yesterday a strategic partnership with Maersk on all containerised transport, securing …
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Vestas cooperation agreement with Maersk will reduce the wind turbine maker's EBIT margin risk, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- Vestas announced yesterday a strategic partnership with Maersk on all containerised transport, securing direct access to container capacity at a fixed price
- This partnership will give Vestas more visibility over costs, Kepler said
- The main reason for the negative margin outlook this year was increased transportation costs, in addition to delayed projects, Kepler said
- The broker rates Vestas buy, with price target DKK 275
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0