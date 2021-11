Lundin Energy Chairman Charged in Sweden on Sudan Operations (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy says Swedish Prosecution Authority brings charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.Lundin Energy says criminal charges brought against Chairman Ian H. LundinLundin Energy says indictment states that Ian H. … (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy says Swedish Prosecution Authority brings charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.

Lundin Energy says criminal charges brought against Chairman Ian H. Lundin

Lundin Energy says indictment states that Ian H. Lundin is accused of complicity in crime against international law in relation to past operations in Sudan from 1999-2003

Following the bringing of charges, Ian H. Lundin has chosen not to stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting

Lundin denies charges, will contest them at trial



