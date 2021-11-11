checkAd

Lundin Energy Chairman Charged in Sweden on Sudan Operations

  • (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy says Swedish Prosecution Authority brings charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.
  • Lundin Energy says criminal charges brought against Chairman Ian H. Lundin
  • Lundin Energy says indictment states that Ian H. Lundin is accused of complicity in crime against international law in relation to past operations in Sudan from 1999-2003
  • Following the bringing of charges, Ian H. Lundin has chosen not to stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting
  • Lundin denies charges, will contest them at trial
Autor: PLX AI
11.11.2021, 11:03  |   |   |   

