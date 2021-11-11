FireFox Gold Completes Another Round of Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Moves Drill to Utsamo Prospect in Northern Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its diamond drilling campaign that is underway testing up to four of the Company's gold properties in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, as announced on October 6th, 2021.

FireFox has completed the first pass of the phase 5 drilling program at its 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project, including 1,664 metres in four holes (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3wzrotC and Table 1, below). Drilling was primarily focused at the Northeast Target where the Company previously reported a high-grade gold zone including 93.88 g/t gold over 1.35 metres in hole 21MJ001 and 7.69 g/t gold over 16.45 metres in hole 21MJ010 (see news releases dated June 17th, 2021 and September 9th, 2021). A fourth hole was drilled to probe for the heart of the new East Target, located approximately 750 metres east from 21MJ001 (see news release dated August 17, 2021). All results are pending as these four holes are at various stages of logging, cutting, and sampling or are newly arrived at the laboratory for sample preparation and analysis.

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "The main strategy for this round of drilling at Mustajärvi was to add closely spaced step-out holes around the high-grade zone to gain a better understanding of its dimensions and controls. We have further tested the overall size of the mineralized system by adding another hole in the East Zone, one hundred metres from the encouraging results from earlier in 2021. While the Mustajärvi core is being processed and analyzed, we are moving ahead to evaluate the exciting new targets at Utsamo. We shall return to Mustajärvi for more drilling later in this drill program."

The drill rig has now mobilized to the Utsamo Prospect at the Jeesiö Gold Project, where base-of-till (BOT) sampling from 2020 and 2021 identified strong gold and multielement anomalies, likely associated with multiple interpreted splays of the Sirkka Shear Zone (see Company news release dated October 26th, 2021). Drilling will commence immediately with up to six holes planned, for a total of approximately 1,300 metres in two areas (see Figure 2: https://bit.ly/2YDylgO).