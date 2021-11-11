Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Reduced By Kite Lake Capital Management (PLX AI) – Kite Lake Capital Management now holds a short position at 0.67% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, down from 0.93% previously.



