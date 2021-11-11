RepliCel Ships DermaPrecise(TM) Injector Prototypes and Consumables to Independent Laboratory for Clinical Simulation Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:REPCF)(TSXV:RP)(FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the "Company"), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, announced today it has shipped DermaPrecise TM Injector prototypes and consumables to an independent laboratory in Germany to conduct validation studies of injection parameters in various types of donated human skin tissue*.

Foto: Accesswire

"The design of the DermaPreciseTM system is intended to deliver a high level of control and consistent precision over dermal and subcutaneous injections," stated R. Lee Buckler, President and CEO of RepliCel Life Sciences, which developed and owns all rights to the DermaPreciseTM product portfolio and its underlying technologies. "As we continue to prepare for commercial launch of the DermaPreciseTM product line, it is critical we have independent validation of the injection parameters and our ability to deliver best-in-class precision to our end users. Testing with donated human skin samples is a valuable tool in convincing clinicians to evaluate new technologies in real clinical treatment settings."

"As clinicians learn more about the mechanisms and effects of the various types of substances we inject into the dermis and subcutaneous tissue - including neurotoxins, fillers, antibody therapeutics, fat-dissolving enzymes, cell therapies, and other injectables - we are increasingly realizing that precision of depth, dose and/or delivery matters more to efficacy than was often originally believed," stated dermatologist and clinical researcher Dr. Rolf Hoffmann who has been a clinical advisor on the DermaPrecise™ development.

The pre-clinical simulation testing to be conducted at Monasterium Laboratory Skin & Hair Research Solutions GmbH in Münster Germany, will include testing a wide array of injection depths in various skin tissues to demonstrate the achieved depth and biodistribution of injected substances by way of histological and imaging analysis.

About Monasterium Laboratory GmbH

Monasterium Laboratory GmbH is a fast-growing, independent dermatological research company specialized in preclinical skin, hair, pigmentation, neuroendocrinology, immunology, and wound healing research in the human system.