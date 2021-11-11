checkAd

Dermata Announces Virtual Investor Event to Present DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Results in Aesthetic Skin Conditions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced it will host a virtual investor event to present the DMT410 Phase 1b results in multiple aesthetic skin conditions on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET.

The virtual investor event will feature a presentation by Dermata's Senior Vice President of Development, Dr. Christopher Nardo and Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Proehl. The presentation will focus on the results from Dermata's Phase 1b proof of concept study of DMT410 for the treatment multiple aesthetic skin conditions initially presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery virtual Annual Meeting on November 19, 2021.

Title: Dermata Therapeutics DMT410 for Aesthetic Indications Phase 1b Investor Call

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 4:30 pm ET

The live webcast of the event may be accessed through the Investors tab of Dermata's website, under the News & Events section or by clicking on the following link. The archived webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website after the event.

About DMT410

DMT410 is Dermata's combination treatment regimen that uses the unique mechanical features of its Spongilla technology to facilitate the intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin by topical application rather than injection with a needle. The treatment consists of an initial topical application of Dermata's proprietary sponge powder to the treatment area where the spicules penetrate the stratum corneum creating microchannels into the dermis allowing for the topical application and penetration of botulinum toxin. Dermata is investigating DMT410 as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic conditions.

About Dermata

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. DMT310 is under clinical development for the treatment of acne, psoriasis, and rosacea. Dermata's second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

