SP Group Raises Guidance After 9-Month Earnings Beat Consensus
(PLX AI) – SP Group now expects FY 2021 revenue to grow by 11% to 15% (previously 8% to 14%).FY outlook EBITDA margin 17-18% (previously 16 to 18 %) FY outlook pretax profit margin 10-12% (previously 9 to 12 %)All of our 29 plants are operating and …
