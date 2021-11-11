Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Bayer Starts New Phase 3 Study for Vericiguat Expanded Use in Chronic Heart Failure (PLX AI) – Bayer starts new Phase III study to investigate expanded use of vericiguat in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.New Phase III study VICTOR will assess vericiguat efficacy and safety in patients who have …



