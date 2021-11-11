checkAd

iZafe Group AB Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Carl-Fredrik Bothén

Stockholm, Sweden, iZafe Group AB (publ) ("iZafe" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Carl-Fredrik Bothén as Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Bothén will be an integral part of the executive team as he oversees the development and execution of iZafe marketing initiatives.

Carl-Fredrik has more than 25 years of experience in marketing, communication and digitalization. Among other things, he has worked as Nordic marketing manager for TP-Link Nordic AB and as marketing manager for Sixt rent a car. Carl-Fredrik also has experience from working in growth companies in various stages of development with a focus on, among other things, strategy work and growth. He will also place great emphasis on the Company's IR strategy and in connection with this will also be the contact person for shareholders and investors.

- In our growth journey, it has become natural to create a new position and bring in a senior CMO in the company. With Carl-Fredrik's solid experience in marketing and strategic experience of structured and long-term branding, I am convinced that he will be an important asset in our continued growth journey and management team, says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

"With many years of experience working with marketing communication, strategic planning and business development at internationally established companies, I can add expertise to iZafe Group by further developing the business to become a for-profit company. I have at an early stage formed a clear perception of our current situation and see a great potential to together with a very committed organization. I will be able to help increase our brand awareness and demonstrate sales figures, short-term and long-term", says Carl-Fredrik Bothén, CMO at iZafe Group AB.

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se . Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/ .

