Mace Announces Its Participation in the Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Summit

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,is pleased to announce its participation in the Investor Summit (virtual) scheduled for Wednesday, November 17th at 10:15 AM (EST). Please see registration links below.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.