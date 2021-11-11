Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

A2A 9-Month Net Profit EUR 394 Million, up 81% (PLX AI) – A2A 9-month sales EUR 6,456 million, up 34%.A2A 9-month EBITDA EUR 959 million, up 17%Capex amounted to 640 million euro, 55% compared to the same period of the previous yearNet Financial Position of 3,782 million euro, up 310 million …



