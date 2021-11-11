checkAd

Pressure BioSciences Awarded Second U.S. Patent for Its Revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology Platform, for Its Innovative NanoGap Valve

Dynamically-Adaptive Compact Valve is Key Component in the Company's Highly Anticipated and Proprietary UST Platform; UST Expected to Help Deliver Strong Sales Growth and Profitability in 2022SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / …

Dynamically-Adaptive Compact Valve is Key Component in the Company's Highly Anticipated and Proprietary UST Platform; UST Expected to Help Deliver Strong Sales Growth and Profitability in 2022

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialized services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, cosmetics, food & beverage, and other industries, today announced the award of its second U.S. patent for its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform. Entitled "Ultrahigh Pressure Compact Valve with Throttling Capability", this new patent (US 11,156,295) brings the Company's intellectual property ("IP") estate to a total of seven UST patents (two in the U.S.) and 30 pressure-based patents worldwide.

The Company's UST platform was created to revolutionize the processing of immiscible liquids (typically oils and water) - usually processed into macro/micro emulsions - into high quality, highly valuable, long-term stable nanoemulsions. Emulsions are mixtures of two or more liquids that are normally not soluble in each other without the addition of chemicals called emulsifiers (e.g., surfactants). Emulsions are used in thousands of products in everyday use, such as in dairy products, lotions and creams, drugs and vaccines, and nutraceuticals. Scientific data indicate that higher bioavailability and improved absorption in humans, animals and plants, plus greater stability, lower surfactant levels, and other advantages (such as more reliable dosing control) are vastly improved by high quality nanoemulsions versus micro or macroemulsions.

Dr. Edmund Y. Ting, Sr. Vice President of Engineering and an inventor on this patent, said: "The conversion of a coarser emulsion into a high-quality nanoemulsion with ultra-low droplet size is made possible by intense fluid shear forces created from pressure driven fluid velocity. By using pressures up to 60,000 psi to drive fluid flow, we believe that UST achieves a disruptive shear capability greater than any homogenizer on the market today. UST also achieves higher flow rates and lower processing costs than current high-pressure homogenizers by leveraging the use of field proven pumps, patented pressure transfer isolators, and our now patented, self-throttling Nanogap™ valve. The unique design of this compact, self-throttling valve is dynamically-adaptive, delivering clog and erosion resistance, with extraordinary precision and control in producing fine nanoemulsion dispersion size."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
11.11.2021, 14:10  |  12   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pressure BioSciences Awarded Second U.S. Patent for Its Revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology Platform, for Its Innovative NanoGap Valve Dynamically-Adaptive Compact Valve is Key Component in the Company's Highly Anticipated and Proprietary UST Platform; UST Expected to Help Deliver Strong Sales Growth and Profitability in 2022SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Relief Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Plans to Advance its Diversified Portfolio of ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Exercise of Share Options
Granite Creek Copper Retains SGS for 43-101 Mineral Resource Update on Carmacks Deposit in Yukon, ...
Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
MetaCap Inc. Acquires MCAP Technologies LLC, a Financial Technology Software Developer and Leading ...
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Eagle Plains Executes Option with Aben Resources on Slocan Graphite
Titel
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...