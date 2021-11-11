Pressure BioSciences Awarded Second U.S. Patent for Its Revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology Platform, for Its Innovative NanoGap Valve

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialized services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, cosmetics, food & beverage, and other industries, today announced the award of its second U.S. patent for its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform. Entitled "Ultrahigh Pressure Compact Valve with Throttling Capability", this new patent (US 11,156,295) brings the Company's intellectual property ("IP") estate to a total of seven UST patents (two in the U.S.) and 30 pressure-based patents worldwide.

The Company's UST platform was created to revolutionize the processing of immiscible liquids (typically oils and water) - usually processed into macro/micro emulsions - into high quality, highly valuable, long-term stable nanoemulsions. Emulsions are mixtures of two or more liquids that are normally not soluble in each other without the addition of chemicals called emulsifiers (e.g., surfactants). Emulsions are used in thousands of products in everyday use, such as in dairy products, lotions and creams, drugs and vaccines, and nutraceuticals. Scientific data indicate that higher bioavailability and improved absorption in humans, animals and plants, plus greater stability, lower surfactant levels, and other advantages (such as more reliable dosing control) are vastly improved by high quality nanoemulsions versus micro or macroemulsions.

Dr. Edmund Y. Ting, Sr. Vice President of Engineering and an inventor on this patent, said: "The conversion of a coarser emulsion into a high-quality nanoemulsion with ultra-low droplet size is made possible by intense fluid shear forces created from pressure driven fluid velocity. By using pressures up to 60,000 psi to drive fluid flow, we believe that UST achieves a disruptive shear capability greater than any homogenizer on the market today. UST also achieves higher flow rates and lower processing costs than current high-pressure homogenizers by leveraging the use of field proven pumps, patented pressure transfer isolators, and our now patented, self-throttling Nanogap™ valve. The unique design of this compact, self-throttling valve is dynamically-adaptive, delivering clog and erosion resistance, with extraordinary precision and control in producing fine nanoemulsion dispersion size."