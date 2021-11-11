checkAd

StageZero Life Sciences and Teen Cancer America Join Forces to Help Improve Outcomes for Adolescents and Young Adults with Cancer

Activities will include a national educational awareness campaign, health economics research, and clinical studies aimed at earlier detection of testicular, brain, and colorectal cancersTORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / …

Activities will include a national educational awareness campaign, health economics research, and clinical studies aimed at earlier detection of testicular, brain, and colorectal cancers

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced its support for Teen Cancer America ("TCA") to improve detection and treatment of cancer in adolescents and young adults.

In 2021, an estimated 88,000 adolescents and young adults ages 15-39 years will be diagnosed with cancer, and more than 9,000 will die from the disease.1 The earlier cancer is detected, the better a person's chance of survival. However, several cancers are often diagnosed at a more advanced stage in adolescents and young adults.2 This is due to a number of reasons, including delays in diagnosis due to the rarity of cancer in this age group and higher prevalence of aggressive disease.2 They also have a high risk of long-term and later effects, including infertility and future cancers.2

Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America is a national non-profit that develops and funds specialized facilities and services for adolescents and young adults with cancer. TCA partners with hospitals throughout the U.S. to develop specialized, teen-friendly facilities and services. The organization also develops standards for age-targeted care, improves collaboration between pediatric and adult specialists, and enables research to improve outcomes and survival for young people.

StageZero Life Sciences is a healthcare company dedicated to improving quality of life through proven technology and personalized care plans. StageZero helps reduce the risk of developing cancer and other chronic diseases by delivering early detection and intervention solutions, allowing people impacted by cancer to take control of their health. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer.

