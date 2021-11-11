Daimler Truck Sees 2021 Adj. Return on Sales 6-8%
- (PLX AI) – Daimler Truck is ready for stock market listing on December 10, company says in CMD update.
- Daimler Truck expects to qualify for the DAX in the first quarter of 2022
- Daimler Truck ambition is to achieve more than 10% Return on Sales (Industrial Business, adjusted) by 2025
- Daimler Truck 2021 adjusted Return on Sales is expected to be between 6% and 8%
- Daimler Truck to achieve its target to reduce fixed cost by 15% compared to 2019 as early as 2023
- Daimler Truck assumes 2022 adjusted Return on Sales of the Industrial Business between 7% and 9%
- Daimler Truck targeting dividend payout ratio policy of 40%
