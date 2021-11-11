Jupiter Wellness Completes Pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for JW-100 in the Treatment of Eczema

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness , Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) , a clinical stage company developing cannabinoid receptor agonists for the treatment of eczema, actinic keratosis, burns, and herpes cold sores, announced that it has received an official written response from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for JW-100, a topical drug the treatment of eczema.

Jupiter Wellness believes that the written response from the FDA supports the Company's approach and its overall drug development strategy to enable the filing of an IND for its clinical studies on JW-100.

Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Wellness, stated, "The pre-IND meeting written response marks an important milestone in the development of JW-100 for the treatment of eczema. We have obtained FDA concurrence and clear guidance on the proposed manufacturing, nonclinical pharmacology, and toxicology studies, and the Phase 1 clinical design."

JW-100 met its primary endpoint in a recently completed Phase 1-equivalent international study in which Jupiter's topical formulation cleared or reduced eczema following two weeks of use. These results suggest JW-100 may potentially prove superior to existing prescription drugs for the treatment of eczema in future clinical trials. The global eczema treatment market is valued at $10 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2020-2025.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of skincare therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skincare therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.Sec.gov.

