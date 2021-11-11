Viva Gold Drills 12.2 Meters at 5.7g/t Gold and 22.9 Meters at 2.0g/t at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

Hole TG 2103 was drilled southwest across the principal east-west trend of mineralization at the eastern end of the PEA design pit. The hole successfully intercepted a cumulative 47.3 meters at an average grade of 2.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") in four zones: one inside the pit shell, and three zones over 66 meters at depth below the previously modelled pit bottom. The fourth zone in this sequence encountered 22.9 meters at 2.0 g/t at the tertiary volcanic ("Tv")/Palmetto argillite ("Opa") contact, indicating the presence of a new high-grade mineral zone or feeder system at a relatively shallow depth. Gold mineralization had not previously been encountered in the Opa at the eastern quadrant of the main PEA pit.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. ( TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF ) (the " Company " or " Viva ") is pleased to announce excellent results for its 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program announced on July 12, 2021 . The holes drilled in the program successfully confirmed that the mineral system remains open and strong laterally to the east, while also extending mineralization to depth.

Hole TG 2102 was drilled to the south from the northern side of the PEA pit and intercepted several zones of gold mineralization in Tv. This hole was designed to test the northern extent of the bedded zones of mineralization in the Tv and did not extend sufficiently south to fully intercept the centerline plane of the principal trend. It confirmed the potential northern limit of several lenses of mineralization in this area.

Hole TG 2101 was drilled along the centerline strike of the main trend to the east and intercepted 23 meters at 1.53 g/t in Tv in a major step-out as previously disclosed in the September 15, 2021 release.

Viva has used the results of its last two drill programs, combined with data driven geostatistical analysis and variography, to re-interpret its previous geologic model of the Tonopah Project. Gold mineralization in the older Opa formation tends to be structurally controlled, high angle, and oriented along a predominant northwest-southeast trend; mineralization in the younger tertiary volcanics is controlled by bedding structure and/or lithology, is flatter laying, and trends in an approximate east-west direction. Prior resource models did not differentiate orientation by rock type. This new model will be used as a basis for an updated resource estimate which will include data from 22 additional drillholes completed in 2020 and 2021.