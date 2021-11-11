checkAd

Galaxy Next Generation Receives Initial $300,000 Purchase Order from Aisys Consulting and Mission CISD of Texas

Existing Catalog Bid Leads to Purchase OrderTOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has …

Existing Catalog Bid Leads to Purchase Order

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $300,000 purchase order from Aisys Consulting and Mission CISD of Texas. The initial purchase order is under the catalog bid awarded earlier in the year.

Aisys Consulting is a leading Texas-based education technology reseller. With offices in McAllen, El Paso and San Antonio, Aisys Consulting is well positioned to assist Galaxy and its G2 brand in their efforts to scale their education business within the state of Texas.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District is a public school district based in Mission, Texas, in the lower Rio Grande Valley. In addition to most of Mission, the district serves most of Alton and part of Palmhurst, as well as a portion of West Sharyland census-designated place. Mission CISD encompasses 20 schools.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is a great example as to why catalog bids are so important. Because of Aisys Consulting and Galaxy having already gone through the approved vendor process, there was a streamlined purchasing process to receive this order. We look forward to working with Mission ISD of Texas in increasing the use of technology in its classrooms and school buildings."

For additional information on Aisys Consulting, please visit: https://aisysconsulting.com.

For additional information on Mission CISD, please visit: https://www.mcisd.net.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672291/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Receives-Init ...




