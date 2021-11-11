checkAd

ClickStream Subsidiary Nebula Software CEO Jonathan Maxim to Appear on Instagram Live to discuss HeyPal’s(TM) Android Launch today Thursday November 11th, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Nebula Software …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of HeyPal™, a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world that CEO Jonathan Maxim, will appear on ClickStream and HeyPal's Instagram Live today Thursday November 11th, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT to discuss HeyPal's™ newest features, upgrades, plans for expanded content and the successful global launch on Android. The broadcast can be seen on @clickstreamcorp IG at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp and @ HeyPalApp IG page at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp.

Maxim will also discuss HeyPal™ apps advertising and marketing campaign as well as answer questions posted by fans in the comments section of IG Live.

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., stated "I'm elated at the amazing response of our Android launch, and eagerly watching data roll in. Before the app was even searchable on the Play Store, thousands of users had already managed to download it - before any marketing had launched. People are eager to access better language learning tools, and HeyPal™ is happily meeting them where they're at. Several of the new marketing campaigns are delivering double the results versus prior months, and early data looks very promising. I see this launch unfolding very successfully. All iOS and Android users have access to the same social language feeds, learning tools and features on HeyPal™. I look forward to meeting with our users, investors and supporters today."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey's Animal Kingdom™ respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

