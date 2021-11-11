Genmab Has Compelling Track Record, BofA Says, Lifting Price Target
(PLX AI) – Genmab has a compelling track record which provides confidence in its early-mid stage pipeline, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to DKK 3,350 from DKK 3,128Epcoritamab …
- Price target raised to DKK 3,350 from DKK 3,128
- Epcoritamab looks set to be a future blockbuster, BofA said
- Genmab shares rose 1.6% to DKK 2,823 in afternoon trading
