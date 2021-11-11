SPYR Technologies Welcomes Trang Nguyen, CPA as Principal Financial Officer

Ms. Nguyen joins the SPYR team following the resignation of the Company's CFO, Barry Loveless. In this new role, Nguyen will perform the Company's internal accounting and financial-compliance related functions.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multi-billion-dollar Smart Home and Connected Car markets, announced that it has appointed Trang Nguyen, CPA as Principal Financial Officer.

"We are excited to have Ms. Nguyen join the SPYR management team. Her experience in working with large companies in a multitude of industries, combined with her extensive reporting, procedural and auditing experience will be an invaluable asset. We also want to thank Barry for his years of dedicated service and wish him much success in the future," said James R. Thompson, SPYR CEO & President.

Ms. Nguyen commented, "I look forward to helping SPYR accomplish its objectives and aligning our financial, reporting, and compliance strategy to best grow the company and increase shareholder value."

Ms. Nguyen holds a Bachelor of Art, in Business Economics with a Minor in Accounting, from the University of California. She is a certified public accountant (inactive license), and recently served as the Financial Reporting Manager for Del Taco, where she was responsible for the preparation and filing of periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), establishing and maintaining internal controls and procedures, and enhancing accounting business processes.

Prior to Del Taco, Ms. Nguyen was Accounting Manager for Pinnacle Tax Accounting in Los Angeles, where she performed numerous duties and worked closely with six SEC filing companies and twenty private companies.

Previously, Ms. Nguyen was part of Ernst &Young, LLP's audit team in Los Angeles, where she worked with major enterprise accounts such as Hilton Hotels Corp., Ryland Mortgage Co., Endeavor Agency, Spyglass Entertainment, Farmer Bros., and Tennis Channel.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products. Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.