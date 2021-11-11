Baristas "Thai Dah" to Open Second Location in November Servicing Military Families Surrounding Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM)

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic dba Thai Dah (OTC PINK:BCCI) announced that it is opening its second location located just outside of Joint Base Lewis- McChord (JBLM) delivering Thai food to those who live and work in and around the base.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) is a U.S. military installation home to I Corps and 62d Airlift Wing located 9.1 miles (14.6 km) south-southwest of Tacoma, Washington under the jurisdiction of the United States Army Joint Base Headquarters, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The facility is an amalgamation the United States Army's Fort Lewis and the United States Air Force's McChord Air Force Base which merged on 1 February 2010 into a Joint Base.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is a training and mobilization center for all services and is the only Army power projection base west of the Rocky Mountains in the Continental United States. Its geographic location provides rapid access to the deepwater ports of Tacoma, Olympia, and Seattle for deploying equipment. Units can be deployed from McChord Feild, and individuals and small groups can also use nearby Sea-Tac Airport. The strategic location of the base provides Air Force units with the ability to conduct combat and humanitarian airlift with the C-17 Globemaster III.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Opening a second Thai Dah location in November based on our recent success signifies that the Thai Dah Virtual restaurant is ready for and has begun its expansion. It is especially rewarding that we will be serving quality Thai cuisine to those who work in and support the military. We very much appreciate the opportunities and freedoms that they provide us."

Thai Dah is led by international Thai superstar Front Montgomery. Named "The Most Beautiful Woman of All Time" www.mostbeautifulwomenintheworld.com , Front Montgomery became one of Asia's top all-time supermodels in the 80s emerging into one of the most recognized and beloved actresses and spokeswomen. Front is a Thai American international supermodel, businesswoman, and 'A List' actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. She has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as Coca-Cola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications and theatrical release films.