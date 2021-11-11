RooGold Launches New Corporate Website

RooGold's new website will be updated on a regular basis with company news, regulatory changes, essential shareholder information, and corporate milestones. Along with the new website, an updated version of the Issuer's corporate presentation has been made available to all visitors.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) (" RooGold " or the " Issuer ") is pleased to announce the launch of its completely redesigned corporate website at www.roogoldinc.com . The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality and easy access to essential information to help investors make well-informed decisions.

Mike Mulberry, RooGold CEO, commented, "Our goal with this new website is to provide shareholders and visitors with an informative portal that will help them gain a better understanding of the Issuer and its projects."

About ROOGOLD

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which have 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry

T: 778-855-5001

info@roogoldinc.com

