EHNAC Appoints Three New Commissioners to Governing Body

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced that Shaun Newton of ZeOmega®, Dr. Tim Pletcher of the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), and Ricky Ponsaa of TransUnion have been appointed EHNAC commissioners through 2024. Newton, Pletcher and Ponsaa join an EHNAC Commission comprised of an executive director, a chief operating officer and 11 healthcare industry leaders including stakeholders and consumer representatives from private and public-sector organizations.

"The appointment of three prominent and well-respected thought-leaders who are continuously shaping and influencing the healthcare ecosystem, is a tremendous achievement for EHNAC and our Board of Commissioners," said Lee Barrett, CEO and Executive Director, EHNAC. "Adding their invaluable insights and experience will be vital to helping us continue achieving our mission of ensuring the highest standards of patient data privacy, security and integrity. Their guidance, along with that of their fellow commissioners, is essential at a time when helping our industry achieve quality and trust in healthcare information exchange through the adoption and implementation of industry standards is critical."

Serving as the Information Security and Compliance Officer at ZeOmega®, the nation's leading population health management company, Shaun Newton works closely with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the company's products and operations meet the highest industry standards. His areas of responsibility include regulatory compliance, information security, application security, privacy, risk management, corporate quality improvement, and public sector and international engagement.

Dr. Tim Pletcher is the founder and leader of the MiHIN constellation of companies. The MiHIN constellation consists of over 235 team members and 80 plus apprentices and includes MiHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation, Velatura HIE Corporation, Velatura Services, the Interoperability Institute, and United States QHIN LLC. Combined these organization offer a comprehensive interoperability strategy plus a product and services portfolio that continues to transform healthcare and health information exchange regionally and across the nation. At MiHIN, Dr. Pletcher sets the vision for the public and private nonprofit collaboration dedicated to improving the healthcare experience, improving quality and decreasing cost for Michigan's people by making valuable data available at the point of care through statewide health information sharing.