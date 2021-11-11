checkAd

Generation Income Properties Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIP" or the "Company") today announced that it plans on announcing its financial and operating results for the three and nine-months ending September 30, 2021, before the opening of the stock market on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host its third quarter earnings conference call and audio webcast on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please follow this link. If you prefer to listen via phone, U.S. participants may dial: 877-407-3141 (toll free) or 201-689-7803 (local).

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live broadcast and for 30 days after. U.S. participants may access the replay at 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 (local), using access code 13725104.

About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in major United States cities. The Company intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk that we may not close on the above-described property, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our registration statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-235707), which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contacts
Paula Poskon
pposkon@gipreit.com

Mary Jensen
mjensen@gipreit.com

SOURCE: Generation Income Properties, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672264/Generation-Income-Properties-Schedul ...

Autor: Accesswire
11.11.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

