Zealand Pharma Cuts Outlook for Commercial Product Revenue After Lower Zegalogue Sales (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma says net product revenue from the sales of commercial products is expected to be DKK 190 million /- 10% for the full year.This is a decrease of DKK 30 million from the guidance issued on March 11, 2021The reduction in net …



