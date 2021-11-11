Zealand Pharma Cuts Outlook for Commercial Product Revenue After Lower Zegalogue Sales
(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma says net product revenue from the sales of commercial products is expected to be DKK 190 million /- 10% for the full year.This is a decrease of DKK 30 million from the guidance issued on March 11, 2021The reduction in net …
- (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma says net product revenue from the sales of commercial products is expected to be DKK 190 million +/- 10% for the full year.
- This is a decrease of DKK 30 million from the guidance issued on March 11, 2021
- The reduction in net revenue from the previous guidance is driven by lower-than-expected sales of Zegalogue for 2021, the company said
