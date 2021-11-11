checkAd

EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, ("the Company"), OTC PINK:YECO, today confirmed that it has signed an agreement to list its common stock on the INX Securities ATS, a regulated alternative trading system operated …

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, ("the Company"), OTC PINK:YECO, today confirmed that it has signed an agreement to list its common stock on the INX Securities ATS, a regulated alternative trading system operated by INX Securities, LLC. INX Securities, LLC is the FINRA-member broker-dealer subsidiary of INX Limited.

The Company has completed its due diligence and has been approved to list on the INX Securities ATS.

The Company's shares will be tokenized and will be available for trading on the Ethereum blockchain, where the illegal practice of "naked short selling" is not possible. The Company has been plagued by this phenomenon, thus greatly reducing the value of the Company's stock.

CEO Daniel Mckinney commented: "Our market cap is less than one-third that of our closest listed peer. We believe that it is currently the cheapest listed biotech firm by market cap. Our goal is to continue to build value and become the market cap leader in our space within the next 12-24 months."

Please view the chart at: https://www.evbiologics.com/marketcap/.

Mckinney further elaborated that "the future of stocks and bonds will be on the blockchain. We are thrilled to work with INX Securities to pioneer this transition as we will be among the first such companies to make this leap. We consider INX to be the "NYSE" of blockchain-trading exchanges. On the blockchain, short selling is very difficult, and naked shorting is impossible. It's the level playing field that we have all been looking for."

The Company will announce further information as it becomes available, regarding this transition from traditional shares to digital securities, trading on the INX Securities ATS.

EV Biologics is building a world-class team of exosome biotechnology experts specializing in molecular biology, biochemical engineering, biomanufacturing, cellular biochemistry, bioinformatics and computational biology.

Exosomes

Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that serve as mediators for cell-to-cell communication. With their unique nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids cargo compositions that reflect the characteristics of producer cells, exosomes can be utilized as cell-free therapeutics. - Cells, 2020

The intrinsic properties of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their potential utility in the therapeutic control of many diseases, including neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. Exosomes can be engineered to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads, including short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, chemotherapeutic agents, and immune modulators, with an ability to direct their delivery to a desired target. - Science, 2020

