Imaging Biometrics and St. Jude Children's Hospital Enter Agreement

IB Zero G™ Technology May Benefit Imaging in Pediatric Patients

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (OTCQB:IQAIF) (LSE:IQAI), a developer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies for brain tumor and other patients, and St. Jude Children's Hospital (Memphis, TN), have entered into a Data Use Agreement. The Agreement is a specific type of agreement required under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) Privacy Rule. It will provide IQAI's subsidiary Imaging Biometrics (IB) access to pediatric imaging datasets for use in the development of its patented, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, IB Zero G.

St. Jude Children's Hospital is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Care Centre devoted solely to children. It has received the NCI's highest ranking of "exceptional" and has treated children from all 50 US states and from around the world.

Through this Agreement, IB will have access to a wide array of magnetic resonance (MR) datasets acquired in children of all ages. Diverse and accurately labelled (annotated) data are critical for developing and refining AI models. High quality data enables AI models to accurately analyze new, incoming, real-world image datasets. IB Zero G will use this data to generate synthetic contrast-enhanced images for pediatric neuro examinations.

Gadolinium Based Contrast Agents (GBCAs) have been used clinically in MRI examinations for decades and provide invaluable diagnostic information. In 2006, safety concerns were raised for GBCA use in patients due to the causative effect in a condition called nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF). Since then, the awareness and understanding about GBCA use has escalated worldwide. More recently, it was found that repeated exposure of GBCAs result in its retention throughout the body. While the long-term adverse side effects are not known, the detrimental concerns for critical periods of life and especially on rapidly developing bone or brain, remain.

"This Agreement will accelerate the development and commercialization of IB Zero G," said Trevor Brown CEO of IQAI. "Avoiding the use of GBCAs while preserving the diagnostic quality on pediatric images will help clinicians address concerns relating to GBCA retention and ultimately provide better care," he added.

IQAI is preparing to submit an FDA 510(k) application for IB Zero G late Q1 2022.

About Imaging Biometrics, LLC

Imaging Biometrics®, a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), develops and provides visualisation and analytical solutions that enable clinicians to better diagnose and treat disease with greater confidence. Through close collaboration with top researchers and clinicians, sophisticated advancements are translated into platform-independent and automated software plug-ins which can extend the base functionality of workstations, imaging systems, PACS, or medical viewers. By design, IB's advanced visualisation software seamlessly integrates into routine workflows. For more information about Imaging Biometrics, visit the company's website at www.imagingbiometrics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company's inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Porter, President
Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.
Tel: 212-564-4700
mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: IQ AI Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672362/Imaging-Biometrics-and-St-Jude-Child ...

