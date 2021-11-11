checkAd

Elektros Inc. is Beginning to Reach Out to EV Companies to License Their Patent Pending Invention

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Elektros Inc (OTC PINK:ELEK) is an emerging electric automobile company. Announcing its patent pending technology to target major EV Manufactures. With its self-re-charging battery assembly …

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Elektros Inc (OTC PINK:ELEK) is an emerging electric automobile company. Announcing its patent pending technology to target major EV Manufactures. With its self-re-charging battery assembly and a multi-port charging assembly system.

Elektros enthusiastically revealed its filed pending patent late last month with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The objective is to enter into the EV Market. Focusing on players like Tesla, Nissan, Volkswagen, Lucid to name a few. Additionally, will engage alternative fuel vehicle manufacturer for their technology. This will enable Elektros Inc to become a key participant within this industry. Developing into a major supplier, partner and leader inside what will become over a trillion-dollar industry within several years.

Eyes on the future. Elektros is targeting not only the EV Market. But plans to manufacture its own EV vehicle. By signing a contract with Segula Technologies. They have their US base in Detroit MI. Establishes them squarely inside the EV arena.

Elektros is setting their sights on cultivating its own electric SUVs. Elektros and not only excited but confident of its technology. More so, they will engage the storage and generation of energy sector alongside building its own Electric Vehicle. There is a target of early 2023 to rollout with its own EV. Helping combat the effect of carbon emission.

The three major areas for Elektros momentum inside the EV Market are outlined below.

  • Electric Vehicles: These are vehicles powered completely by a single on-board energy storage system (battery pack or fuel cell) which is refueled directly from an electricity source.
  • Plug-in Electric Vehicles: These have two different sources of energy. They have battery packs with an electric motor combined with combustion engine. These models can work in unison with each other, or independently. A good example of this type of vehicle is the Honda Clarity
  • Hybrid Vehicle: A system that does not need outside charging and only uses regular petroleum to fuel its self. These are the classic Hybrids we have always knows such as the Toyota Prius and their family of cars. The battery is recharged through the combustible engine and also its regenerative braking system.

CEO of Elektros Inc Shlomo Bleier, "This is not only an advancement for technology, more so what it means to the environment, a persons health. To being able to save hard earned cash from fuel saving. Elektros is extremely proud to support The Green Initiative for the wellbeing of everyone, and how all this transpired. But, transforming Elektros into being a global player inside such a valuable marketplace." Mr Bleire continues, "Our technology will not only be used Globally. But we plan to aggressively use them for own design of our Electric Vehicles, creating a true Game Changer both as a supplier of components and developer of our Electric Vehicles."

