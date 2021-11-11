checkAd

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of Viewpoint Management and Thought Leaders Oliver Sartor MD, Geoffrey B. Johnson MD, PhD, Vikas Prasad MD, on Thursday, November 18th at 1:00 PM ETCORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 …

Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of Viewpoint Management and Thought Leaders Oliver Sartor MD, Geoffrey B. Johnson MD, PhD, Vikas Prasad MD, on Thursday, November 18th at 1:00 PM ET

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Frances L. Johnson, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Michael K. Schultz, Chief Scientific Officer will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Thursday November 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

Foto: Accesswire

Joining the Company's management team for the roundtable discussion are Oliver Sartor, MD, Laborde Professor for Cancer Research, Medical Director of the Tulane Cancer Center, and Associate Dean for Oncology at Tulane Medical School; Geoffrey B. Johnson, MD, PhD, Chair of the Division of Nuclear Medicine, Chair of the PET/MR&R&D, and Associate Professor in the Departments of Radiology and Immunology at Mayo Clinic; and Vikas Prasad, MD Deputy Director in the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital of Ulm, Ulm, Germany.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation followed by a moderated roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit live questions. Interested parties may also submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (viewpointmt.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach allows the specific tumor to be recognized and precisely treated; this approach has the potential to improve efficacy and potentially minimize the toxicity associated with other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's Melanoma (VMT01) and Neuroendocrine Tumor (VMT-?-NET) Programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
viewpoint@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672281/Viewpoint-Molecular-TargetingR-to-Pr ...




0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
11.11.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of Viewpoint Management and Thought Leaders Oliver Sartor MD, Geoffrey B. Johnson MD, PhD, Vikas Prasad MD, on Thursday, November 18th at 1:00 PM ETCORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Relief Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Plans to Advance its Diversified Portfolio of ...
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Exercise of Share Options
Granite Creek Copper Retains SGS for 43-101 Mineral Resource Update on Carmacks Deposit in Yukon, ...
Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
CCL Industries Announces Third Quarter Results
Marvel Reports up to 50.6 g/t Gold over 0.5m, 2021 Phase One Drilling on the Black Fly Gold ...
Stabilis Solutions Reports Record Revenues and Reaffirms Growth Emphasis
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...